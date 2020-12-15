Sensical to launch age-appropriate streamed content for kids

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Common Sense Networks will launch a new streaming platform dedicated to kids with age-appropriate content. The media company announced Tuesday that the free streaming platform called Sensical is expected to launch next year. The platform will offer thousands of vetted short-form videos for children ages 2 to 12. The company says every frame of each video will be viewed and rated by individuals trained in child development. The company’s mission is to create a new standard in children’s digital media and evaluate content based on the most comprehensive child development research available. Some of the titles from digital creators include “Bounce Patrol,” “Mother Goose Club,” “Super Simple Songs” and “StacyPlays.”