Police: Louisiana man tricked women into changing diapers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans man accused of faking a disability to trick women into babysitting him and changing his diapers has been sentenced to five years of probation. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Rutledge Deas IV pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of human trafficking and drug charges. Louisiana State Police have said they arrested Deas in 2019 after discovering he posed on babysitting apps pretending to be a relative of a man named “Cory” who had mental and physical disabilities. Deas’ lawyers alleged the defendant suffers from mental health and substance abuse problems and said he described his actions as a response to childhood trauma.