New youth passing league coming to Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A new youth league promises to provide Chippewa Valley kids the chance to learn the fundamentals of football starting next spring.

The National Youth Football Organization (NYFO) is starting a new chapter of its 7 on 7 non-contact football league in Chippewa Falls. It's open to boys and girls ages 6-18 within approximately 70 miles of Chippewa Falls.

Games will be played on weekends next spring.

Registration opens January 1 and closes March 15.

Find more information here