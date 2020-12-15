New: Missing WI girl was found in Indiana

WALWORTH, Wis. (WQOW) - A missing 10-year-old who was the subject of an AMBER Alert on Monday night was found across state lines with her dad who has since been arrested.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Jocelyn Van Duyn was found safe at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

She was found with her biological father Jonathan Van Duyn, 33. He was taken into custody by the Indianapolis FBI and Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office.

According to the DOJ he will be held in Indiana until he is extradicted to Illinois where he was wanted on an active warrant for failing to appear.

Family is traveling to Indiana on Tuesday to reunite with Jocelyn.