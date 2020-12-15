New Eau Claire campaign highlights winter fun

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Think Eau Claire and Wintermission are launching a new campaign highlighting everything the rapidly growing city has to offer during the winter for new or prospective residents.

The campaign, "Think Winter, Think Eau Claire" is designed to help dispel myths about winter, detailing things to do both inside and outside during the cold season.

The Think Eau Claire campaign was launched last year by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and Volume One but the new campaign focuses specifically on winter.

"We hear from employers relatively often that they put all this money and time into recruiting candidates from the southern states and one of their biggest fears is winter, how to prepare for it, how to be involved in winter," said Kaylynn Stahlbusch, workforce and program director for the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

She said when the people who move here get involved in the community they are more likely to stay, leading to higher retention rates for companies.

You can find more information on the Think Eau Claire and Wintermission websites.