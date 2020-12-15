Skip to Content

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo announces new contract with the Bucks

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - It is the news Milwaukee Bucks fans have been holding their breath for - Giannis Antetokounmpo is signing a new deal with the team.

The Greek Freak made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

In his post he calls Milwaukee "his home and city" and says he will be in Milwaukee for the next five years.

ESPN reports the deal is five years and $228 million.

Antetokounmpo has won back-to-back NBA MVP awards.

