Memorial and North High School bands spread holiday cheer

11:01 am

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The sounds of the season could be heard echoing around the Chippewa Valley Monday night thanks to the Eau Claire Memorial and North High School band students.

The bands were showing their thanks to healthcare workers and hoping to spread some holiday cheer for patients at Marshfield Medical Center, Sacred Heart Hospital and Mayo Clinic Health System.

To make sure that patients and hospital staff could enjoy the music safely from a distance, the bands played in the parking lots.

Katie Phernetton

Katie Phernetton is one of the Daybreak morning anchors.

She joined News 18 in August of 2018 after working as a reporter for five years in the Green Bay market. Born and raised in Green Bay, she prides herself in being a cheesehead through and through.

