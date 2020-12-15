Memorial and North High School bands spread holiday cheer

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The sounds of the season could be heard echoing around the Chippewa Valley Monday night thanks to the Eau Claire Memorial and North High School band students.

The bands were showing their thanks to healthcare workers and hoping to spread some holiday cheer for patients at Marshfield Medical Center, Sacred Heart Hospital and Mayo Clinic Health System.

To make sure that patients and hospital staff could enjoy the music safely from a distance, the bands played in the parking lots.