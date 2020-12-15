Idaho health board rejects regional mask, distancing order

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed public health order that would have included a mask mandate for Idaho’s most populated region was voted down on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again gathered outside the Central District Health building in Boise. A previous attempt to vote on the order was abruptly halted last week after Boise city police asked the board to end the meeting early amid protest-related safety fears, including outside some officials’ homes. Coronavirus infections continue to climb in Idaho, with more than 122,000 cases and health officials warning that hospitals are in danger of being completely overwhelmed. So far at least 1,194 Idaho residents have died from COVID-19.