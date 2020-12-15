Here’s a look at Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers in the Chippewa Valley

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in the Chippewa Valley but at a much slower rate than before.

In Wisconsin, 442,396 people have tested positive, an increase of 3,501 from the day before. Statewide, 4,122 people have died, which is an increase of 54.

In Eau Claire County, 23 new people tested positive, meaning 8,537 have tested positive since spring. There were no new deaths in the county so it remains at 65. The seven-day average of new cases in the county is 48, which is the lowest since October 21. It reached an average of 207 new cases in mid-November.

In Chippewa County, 5,476 people have tested positive, an increase of 13 from the previous day. An additional county resident died meaning 62 people have now died. The seven-day average for new cases is 32.4. It peaked at 122 in mid-November.

Over in Dunn County, 3,182 people have tested positive, an increase of 17 from the previous day. There remain 20 deaths in the county.

