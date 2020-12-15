GOP leader McConnell congratulates Biden as president-elect

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday as the president-elect.

The Republican leader said the Electoral College "has spoken."

The Republican leader's statement ends weeks of silence over President Donald Trump's defeat. It comes after a groundswell of leading Republicans said Biden is the winner of the presidential election.

They announced their views Monday after the Electoral College vote affirmed Biden won. A number of senators said the time has come to move on.

Some, though, vow to stick with Trump, carrying the fight to Jan. 6 when Congress votes on the Electoral College results.