Free COVID-19 testing in Eau Claire Co. will be held in new locations during winter months

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you find yourself in need of a COVID-19 test in the next few months the location will be different than it has been recently.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced on Tuesday the testing site in Eau Claire will be moving to Peace Church at 501 E. Filmore Avenue. It will be open on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 10.

A site in Augusta is moving to the Augusta Community Center at 616 W. Washington Street. It'll be open from 1 - 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through March 10.

The testing is done in conjunction with the National Guard and is free.

If you do want to get tested, you are asked to preregister here.

Anyone who is five years old or older and experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or a close contact to someone who tested positive is welcome to be tested.

