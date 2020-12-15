Forecast trends warmer than average through Christmas

We're on the final 10 day countdown towards Christmas and the beginning of this week has definitely felt like the winter season. But, will we keep these sub-average temperatures through the holiday?

Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday's forecast with highs in the low 20's and wind chills in the teens. But, cloud cover will take leaving us with less sunshine than Monday.

Winds have turned to the southeast but they'll be less gusty than Monday, coming in at 5 to 10 mph. The winds settle down again overnight and depending on cloud cover we might sink into the single digits again for Wednesday morning. If the clouds hang on longer, we'll stay in the lower teens overnight.

Warmer than average temps return Wednesday with highs back in the 30's. Long range forecasts suggest we'll be seeing a very good chance at above average temperatures through Christmas.

But, our white Christmas might be in jeopardy. Historically, we've had a white Christmas 75% of the time. This year, the precipitation outlook looks closer to or less than average. In order to have a white Christmas, we need 1'' of snow on the ground.

A few flurries are possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday. But better chance don't arrive until Friday night.