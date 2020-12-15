Facebook pauses political ad ban for Georgia runoffs

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it will temporarily pause its ban on political advertising in the U.S. to allow ads for the Georgia runoff elections for the state’s two Senate seats. The social media giant had banned new election and political ads six weeks ago, after the polls closed on Election Day. It was an extension of an earlier restriction on new political ads in the week leading up to Nov. 3. Early in-person voting began Monday in the Georgia runoff. The two races will decide which party controls the Senate.