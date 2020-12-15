EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressional joint session to count electoral votes is generally a routine, ceremonious affair. But President Donald Trump’s repeated, baseless efforts to challenge Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory will bring more attention than usual to the Jan. 6 joint session of the Senate and the House. The congressional count is the final step in reaffirming Biden’s presidential win, again, after the Electoral College officially elected him on Monday. The meeting is required by the U.S. Constitution. Bipartisan representatives of both chambers read the results out loud and do an official count. The president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, presides over the session and declares the winner.