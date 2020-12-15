Eau Claire School District does away with snow days this winter, will go to virtual format instead

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have a student in the Eau Claire Area School District, their days of spending a school day at home out in the fresh snow are over, at least for this winter.

That is because instead of canceling school for a snow day, the district will instead teach students virtually.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Michael Johnson said not only will this keep kids in a school mindset, it'll help avoid makeup days at the end of the year.

"We have been able to move forward with this plan thanks largely to our 1:1 technology initiative, which we implemented earlier this school year. We are confident our students and staff are ready to quickly pivot between virtual and in-person instruction, including on days when inclement weather hits. Again, students should be prepared to learn virtually on these days," Johnson said.

The plan put out by the school district says a decision will be made by 5:45 a.m. on school days.

They will declare a "snow emergency day" if there is significant snow, ice, high wind or severe drifting either taking place or in the forecast.

The district will declare a "cold emergency day" if the air temperature or wind chill reaches 30 below zero. Johnson says those numbers are not concrete but rather a threshold used to make a determination.

If either a snow emergency or cold emergency are declared students will learn virtually.