Does Electoral College end election for conservative media?

NEW YORK (AP) — The Electoral College vote could be a tipping point for many in the conservative media: Do they continue echoing President Donald Trump’s no-retreat stance, or do they begin moving on? Some true believers still aren’t accepting the election results. But there are subtle signs that preparation for a post-Trump world is gaining momentum. Given polls showing many of Trump’s supporters believe he was robbed in the election, media figures face a stark choice: Do they tell the truth to people they depend upon for their audience, or do they tell them what they want to hear? If it’s just business, the call is easy.