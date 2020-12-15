Chippewa Valley receives first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Chippewa Valley Tuesday morning.

That's according to officials from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Dr. Andrew Badley, infectious disease researcher, says Mayo is a hub and they anticipate receiving 2,900 doses of the vaccine across their facilities this week.

In the second week, they expect another 4,900 doses.

Badley said the first wave will be administered to frontline workers such as physicians and health care workers, long-term care facilities and people who work in the morgue.

For those who may be hesitant about potential side effects of the vaccine, Badley says a study of 75,000 patients found that none of them had serious adverse reactions to it after a two to three month follow up.

"What that tells us is that any side effects that could become apparent are unlikely to be associated with the vaccine administration immediately," Badley said. "We know for other vaccines that the most common side effects would occur within the first couple of months. So, the basis of what we know right now, it appears to be very, very safe."

Officials say the average person with no risk factors probably won't get the vaccine until the 6th or 7th wave in March or April.

