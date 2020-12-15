Chi-Hi basketball, swim teams open seasons

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - After voting to start the winter sports season two weeks ago, two Chippewa Falls High School teams competed for the first time on Tuesday.

The Cardinals boys basketball team held off Hudson High School, 74-70. Joe Reuter scored 31 points, but Mason Monarski provided crucial buckets in the second half. He finished with 16 points.

Luke Healy led Hudson with 37 points.

The Chi-Hi boys swimming team also hosted Hudson. Cooper Porzondek won the 50 yard freestyle for the Cardinals' only event win. The Raiders swam to a 126-44 meet victory.

Other local prep scores from Tuesday:

High school boys basketball

Fall Creek 65, McDonell Central 58

River Falls 64, Menomonie 41

Regis 65, Elk Mound 55 - Wolterstorff (Regis): 27 points; Bohl (Elk Mound): 23 points

Prescott 91, Mondovi 73

St. Croix Falls 100, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43

Greenwood 55, Lincoln 34

Durand 72, Whitehall 68

Altoona 75, Cadott 43

Northwestern 92, Ladysmith 50

High school girls basketball

North 61, River Falls 54 - Huskies now 3-0

Hudson 49, Rice Lake 40

Osseo-Fairchild 54, Stanley-Boyd 42

Barron 50, Spooner 21

Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 13

Bruce 43, Cornell 42

Blair-Taylor 74, Augusta 43

Prescott 79, Ellsworth 38

Independence 42, Gilmanton 36

High school boys hockey

Memorial 6, Hayward 1

Hudson 5, Rice Lake 2

Baldwin-Woodville 9, RAM 2