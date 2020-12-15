Chi-Hi basketball, swim teams open seasons

Chi-Hi basketball, swim teams open seasonsUpdated
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - After voting to start the winter sports season two weeks ago, two Chippewa Falls High School teams competed for the first time on Tuesday.
The Cardinals boys basketball team held off Hudson High School, 74-70. Joe Reuter scored 31 points, but Mason Monarski provided crucial buckets in the second half. He finished with 16 points.
Luke Healy led Hudson with 37 points.
The Chi-Hi boys swimming team also hosted Hudson. Cooper Porzondek won the 50 yard freestyle for the Cardinals' only event win. The Raiders swam to a 126-44 meet victory.
Other local prep scores from Tuesday:
High school boys basketball
Fall Creek 65, McDonell Central 58
River Falls 64, Menomonie 41
Regis 65, Elk Mound 55 - Wolterstorff (Regis): 27 points; Bohl (Elk Mound): 23 points
Prescott 91, Mondovi 73
St. Croix Falls 100, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43
Greenwood 55, Lincoln 34
Durand 72, Whitehall 68
Altoona 75, Cadott 43
Northwestern 92, Ladysmith 50
High school girls basketball
North 61, River Falls 54 - Huskies now 3-0
Hudson 49, Rice Lake 40
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Stanley-Boyd 42
Barron 50, Spooner 21
Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 13
Bruce 43, Cornell 42
Blair-Taylor 74, Augusta 43
Prescott 79, Ellsworth 38
Independence 42, Gilmanton 36
High school boys hockey
Memorial 6, Hayward 1
Hudson 5, Rice Lake 2
Baldwin-Woodville 9, RAM 2