Barron County launches task force to tackle community problems

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A new task force of Barron County residents will work with the Barron County Sheriff's Department on community issues.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said 38 residents applied and 14 were selected.

He said the Citizen Action and Advisory Team will meet monthly starting in January to discuss topics to help everyone, including the sheriff's department, make Barron County better.

The topics include domestic abuse, drugs and alcohol, diversity and homelessness.

