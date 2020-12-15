Skip to Content

Asian shares decline following lackluster day on Wall Street

1:33 am National news from the Associated Press

Asian shares are lower after a lackluster day on Wall Street as investors wait to see if Congress can break a logjam on delivering more aid to people, businesses and local governments affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell Tuesday after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a suspension of a travel promotion program that has helped businesses but also is thought to have helped spark a resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks. Overnight, the S&P 500 slipped 0.4% after gaining as much as 0.9% earlier. The index is coming off its worst weekly performance since Halloween, and extended its losing streak to four consecutive trading days. Treasury yields rose. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content