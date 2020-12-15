Area school districts see fluctuating grades and attendance

(WQOW)- School districts in our area have been forced to shift learning models several times throughout the pandemic, from in-person learning to virtual or vice versa, but how is that affecting student learning?

Some districts say that it's both positively and negatively affecting students, including at Memorial High School.

"We actually have more students receiving higher grades than in a typical year, but we also have more students receiving lower grades than in a typical year," said David Oldenberg, principal of Memorial High School.

Oldenberg says the difference in performance can be attributed to attendance. While in-person attendance is on-par with a normal school year, a large chunk of students learning from home are having trouble participating.

"About 28-29% of our students are in an area that we'd be concerned about their attendance and participation, so about double a regular school year," Oldenberg said.

In Chippewa Falls, despite a slight dip in attendance in November around the holidays and the district's shift to virtual learning, participation has rebounded and remains nearly identical to 2019. Grades have fluctuated however, as math benchmarks rose for most elementary and middle schoolers while language arts grades declined, but school officials say they are "pleasantly surprised" with the data.

"Is there opportunity and room for growth? Absolutely," said Susan Kern, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District. "I'm happy that there wasn't a significant drop in attendance rates when we shifted to remote learning because I was nervous about that."

Both districts credit a lack of engagement while schooling from home as a main concern for declining attendance and grades, and say difficulties communicating and connecting with students virtually to help them has been a challenge. But one thing they've all learned is rather than focus on overall trends, it's more important to accommodate the needs of each student individually.

"It's really a game of understanding where every single student and family are in their ability to learn this way, because it's very hard on everyone," said Kurt Madsen, principal of Eau Claire North High School.

Officials from both districts say they expect attendance and grades to continue to improve in 2021.

Chippewa Falls schools are currently operating remotely, but elementary schoolers are set to return in-person on January 4, while the rest of the district could be back in late January.

The Eau Claire Area School District recently returned to its blended learning model after a short period of remote learning.