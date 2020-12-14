You Ask, We Answer: Are you recycling properly?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In Monday's You Ask, We Answer, Katherine asked how to properly recycle items and what would happen if we don't do so?

Operations Manager Wayne McIrvin of Boxx Sanitation in Eau Claire said their truck drivers make about 600 stops a day.

Boxx's contamination rate is pretty low at 5 to 7 percent.

"That means for all of the material that we pick up on the streets, for what we're turning into the recycling center over in the cities, roughly 5 to 7 percent of that is garbage," McIrvin said.

Drivers are a last line of defense. McIrvin said if they see too much garbage in a customer's recycling bin, they're told to empty the entire bin into the garbage side of the truck.

"If our drivers were to stop at every single house and sort through recycling just to make sure that it's pure going into the truck, our drivers would have 20 hour days," McIrvin said.

McIrvin said they plan to continue offering recycling, but if it becomes too labor intensive, he said Boxx, and other sanitation companies, might end up increasing fees for the customer.

"We're a business at the end of the day. We're all out here trying to make money and so is everybody else at home. If our expenses go up, we have to re-evaluate what we're charging for prices, so we do our best to try and keep our contamination rates low so we can offer the lowest price possible."

McIrvin said people can recycle plastics #1, 2, and 5. But the biggest misconception? That all metal is recyclable.

"All metal is scrapable, but only aluminum and tin are recyclable as far as what we have in our market," McIrvin said.

And if you're still not sure, McIrvin says, "When in doubt, throw it out."

News 18 also spoke with Eau Claire County Recycling, which oversees the city's recycling. County officials also said they do not plan to stop recycling services, but if people improperly recycle, fees for haulers could increase, which could potentially hike fees for the customer.

Click/tap here for a recycling guide from Boxx Sanitation.