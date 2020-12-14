Wisconsin to receive nearly 50,000 doses of COVID vaccine this week

MADISON (WQOW) - Up to about 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should be in Wisconsin by the weekend.

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers announced Wisconsin was expecting 49,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

There are eight locations across Wisconsin that have the extremely cold storage needed for the Pfizer vaccine.

“Since the early days in the pandemic, we have been planning and preparing for the arrival of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” Evers said. “I fully trust in the expertise of our scientists, researchers, and public health experts who are guiding our planning, preparation, and distribution. They have put a lot of effort into ensuring that the vaccine infrastructure and clinics are ready for the successful rollout of our Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program.”

Evers says the first people to be vaccinated will be frontline health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities.

UW Health was the first Wisconsin organization to publicly announce it received a shipment of vaccines on Monday morning. Employees there are expected to start getting vaccinated on Monday.

