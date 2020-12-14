Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit

MADISON (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected President Donald Trump’s lawsuit attempting to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state.

The court’s ruling Monday ends the president’s legal challenges in state court.

Trump sought to have more than 221,000 ballots disqualified in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the two most heavily Democratic counties in the state.

The legal action about an hour before Biden electors were to cast Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College votes for Biden. A federal judge dismissed Trump’s federal lawsuit Saturday asking the court to order the Republican-controlled state Legislature to name Trump the winner.