WI DOJ issues child abduction alert for 10-year-old from Walworth Co.

WALWORTH COUNTY (WQOW) - The state DOJ has issued a child abduction alert for 10-year-old Jocelyn Van Duyn.

Duyn was last seen wearing a white shirt with an image of the Eiffel Tower on it, black pants and dark colored tennis shoes. She was last seen in the Village of Walworth on Saturday evening. She may be in the company of 33-year-old Jonathan Van Duyn. She may be traveling in a 2014 White Dodge Ram pickup truck with an Illinois plate 167007F.

According to the DOJ, the truck is possible pulling a camper.



Jonathan J. Van Duyn



Contact the DOJ with any information at 800-674-9228.