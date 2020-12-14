UW Health employees to receive vaccine Monday afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health care workers in Wisconsin will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as hospitals begin receiving shipments of the vaccine. UW Health said in a statement that it had received its first doses, which were transported in ultra-cold storage freezers and stored for distribution. US Health says the first employees were to start receiving shots on Monday afternoon. According to its website, UW Health is the health system of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has more than 1,750 doctors and 21,000 staff at seven hospitals and more than 80 outpatient sites.