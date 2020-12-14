United Way awards another $141K to Chippewa Valley nonprofits

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For a third time, the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley (UWGCV) is giving money to nonprofits to help meet needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this round of giving, the United Way awarded $141,530 which will be split between eight different organizations.

Those organizations include Big Brothers Big Sisters of NW Wisconsin, Boys and Girls Club, Western Dairyland, Chippewa Falls Library, Chippewa Valley YMCA, Feed My People, Pablo Center at the Confluence and Hope Gospel Mission.

Between the three waves of funding, the United Way awarded $500,000 to Chippewa Valley organizations.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to partner with the Community Foundations in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties to maximize our impact during this challenging year,” UWGCV Executive Director Andy Neborak said. “The collaborative process we followed allowed us to limit duplication of efforts and focus on helping many areas in our region.”

Neborak was referencing the Eau Claire Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Chippewa County who, together with UWGCV, provided $1.2 million to area nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.