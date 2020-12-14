Two people shot with compound bow, teen arrested

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Janesville police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested after shooting two people with a compound bow. Officers were dispatched to Mercy Hospital in Janesville shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on a report of two people shot with a bow. The two told police they were shot during a disturbance. There was no word on their conditions. Police say the suspect fled the scene and returned to a residence where police established a perimeter and began communicating with him. The teen eventually surrendered.