Steel players staying patient during pause

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - When the North American Hockey League season was paused last month due to COVID-19, most Chippewa Steel players went home.

Grisha Gotovets did not.

Part of the reason was the pandemic, but the Belarus native also chose to avoid danger in his home country.

"It's really not the place to go right now," he said. "It's been tough for my family and I'm sure a lot of Bel-Russians."

Gotovets speaks with his family everyday.

The veteran forward has stayed busy in Chippewa Falls by skating at the ice arena, filling out college applications and preparing for his drivers license test on Tuesday. He spends time with billet host families and the few other teammates in the area, including goaltender Grant Boldt.

Chippewa is expected to start practice again on Monday, December 21. The first game since the season pause is scheduled for December 31 at Austin. The Steel will play Kenai River on home ice a day later.

Gotovets said he is trying to stay in shape the best he can, but is preparing to essentially start the season over now that its been paused by a month.

"This whole season with Covid, you just have to find a way to adjust to it," he said. "Things happen and you just have to find a way."

RELATED: Steel players sent home, but optimistic season will resume