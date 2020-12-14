RCU warns of imposter page

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Royal Credit Union says someone has created a fake Facebook page in the midst of the company's 12 Days of Giving cash giveaway.

The 12 Days of Giving is a social media promotion put on by RCU where they give $50 to a random person who performs certain tasks such as liking the page and following other prompts each day.

According to RCU, someone has created a fake Facebook page called "RoyalCredit Unlon" and the person running the page is sending friend requests and direct messages to people about the cash giveaway.

RCU is warning you not to accept requests from the fake account and not to provide any personal or banking information.