Phoenix Park Bridge will honor fallen 115th Fighter Wing pilot Monday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Phoenix Park Bridge will illuminate red, white and blue Monday night in honor of Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones.

Capt. Jones was the pilot of the F-16 that crashed in Michigan's upper peninsula during a training mission on December 8.

He was a part of the 115th Fighter Wing, the same air unit that honored the frontline workers throughout the state in May, including in the Chippewa Valley.

Healthcare workers in the Chippewa Valley wanted to return the honor for Capt. Jones and the 115th Fighter Wing by collaborating for the Phoenix Park memorial. Hospital helipad lights will also be turned on at 8 p.m. and lit for 115 seconds as a way to show their respect.

Capt. Jones leaves behind two small children and a wife.