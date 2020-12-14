Pakistan police arrest 3 militants, foiling possible attack

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s counter-terrorism police say they have raided a militant hideout in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and arrested three suspects linked to past bomb attacks. The three suspects arrested in the raid in Rawalpindi on Monday had also planned to target the Islamabad Stock Exchange. The police statement says the suspects were involved in four bomb attacks that killed four people and wounded 30 this year. The latest development comes a day after a roadside bomb wounded 23 people near a police station in the city of Rawalpindi, where Pakistani military’s headquarters and the offices of the country’s spy agencies are located.