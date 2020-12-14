New York ICU nurse one of the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19

NEW YORK (CNN) - A critical care nurse in New York City is among the first people in the United States to be vaccinated against COVID-19 since the FDA approved it for emergency use.

Sandra Lindsay works at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.

She got the shot during a live video Monday morning.

Lindsay said it didn't feel any different than any other vaccine.

People in a handful of other countries, including the United Kingdom, have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after their governments approved its use earlier.

In addition, nearly 22,000 people received the vaccine as part of the phase three trials that tested its efficacy.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has okayed it for people 16 years of age and older.

However, they recommend frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities get the vaccine first.

