Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Coleman 77, Wausaukee 26
Darlington 78, Platteville 47
Dominican 51, Catholic Central 47
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 41, Sheboygan Christian 40
Hurley 70, Butternut 37
Lena 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43
Medford Area 73, Rice Lake 60
Mellen 75, Mercer 45
Monticello 64, Parkview 45
Mosinee 59, Stratford 49
Niagara 60, Gillett 43
Pardeeville 64, Portage 55
Prentice 75, Lake Holcombe 39
Rhinelander 74, Northland Pines 53
Southern Door 63, Sturgeon Bay 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 84, Juda 21
Aquinas 67, Altoona 58
Beaver Dam 82, Edgerton 33
Butternut 34, Mercer 23
Cashton 76, New Lisbon 26
Clear Lake 53, Glenwood City 39
Crandon 111, White Lake 9
Freedom 77, Little Chute 13
Greenwood 38, Spencer 36
Jefferson 64, Whitewater 50
La Farge 48, Hillsboro 42
Lake Mills 65, Lake Country Lutheran 45
Laona-Wabeno 60, Niagara 35
Loyal 69, Owen-Withee 9
Markesan 38, Fall River 22
New London 55, Clintonville 46
Pewaukee 61, Pius XI Catholic 53
Potosi/Cassville 72, Benton 21
Princeton/Green Lake 64, Cambria-Friesland 41
Racine Lutheran 74, The Prairie School 48
Seymour 52, Shawano 51
Sheboygan Area Luth. 49, Central Wisconsin Christian 38
Turner 53, Big Foot 24
Westby 59, Weston 22
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 15
