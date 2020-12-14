Michigan congressman quits GOP over bid to overturn election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A retiring Michigan congressman is leaving the Republican Party and becoming an independent to protest efforts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump. Rep. Paul Mitchell, of Dryden, is nearing the end of his second and final term. He wrote a letter to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday, the same day electors formalized Biden’s win. He said it’s “unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote.”