Merkel’s party to pick new head at online convention Jan 16

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s ruling Christian Democratic Party says it will hold an online convention Jan. 16 to pick its new head. The winner will be a strong contender to lead the party into next year’s election to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. The center-right party has been in leadership limbo since current chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced in February that she would relinquish her party role. Two planned conventions to choose a successor were canceled due to the pandemic. Merkel has said she will not seek a fifth term as chancellor. The choice of her successor has triggered a battle between moderates from Merkel’s camp and the party’s right wing.