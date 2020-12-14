Judge won’t let border wall case defendant move trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has refused to move a trial from New York to Colorado for a businessman charged with teaming up with a former chief strategist for President Donald Trump in a southern border wall fundraising scam. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres turned down Timothy Shea’s request on Monday. Shea is charged along with ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon and two others with raising $25 million for the “We Build The Wall” campaign. Shea asked to move his trial to Colorado, saying a New York trial would be a burden since he has no ties to the city. The judge said moving his trial would force two trials since none of his co-defendants joined his request. All defendants have pleaded not guilty.