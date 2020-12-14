Japan mayor defends councilwoman’s ouster over assault claim

TOKYO (AP) — The mayor of a Japanese hot springs resort town is denying sexual assault allegations by a former assemblywoman and defending her dismissal, saying he wanted to protect the town’s reputation. Nobutada Kuroiwa, the mayor of Kusatsu, a famous hot springs resort north of Tokyo, says Shoko Arai had to be voted out of office because she wrongfully accused him of sexual assault, endangering the town because of its heavy dependence on tourism. Arai was expelled in a referendum called by the town assembly. Arai says she stands by her allegation, and that the town’s reputation is being hurt by the referendum, not by her allegation against the mayor..