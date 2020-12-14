Free COVID-19 testing in Eau Claire extended to March

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin National Guard says a COVID-19 testing site in Eau Claire will operate until at least March.

The National Guard says testing will continue at 6415 Highway 12 every Monday, Friday and Saturday until March 8.

It was previously scheduled to end this month.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, or who has been identified as a close contact to someone who has already tested positive, can get tested at no cost.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, 6415 Highway 12 just off Interstate 94 and between Highway 12 and Highway 312.

