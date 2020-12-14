First vaccine shipments received today, all Wisconsin hubs to get them by Wednesday

(WQOW)- While some health care providers in Wisconsin have already received shipments of the vaccine today, state health officials say there is more to come this week.

State DHS officials say two out of the four state hubs for COVID-19 vaccine distribution have already received shipments, and the other two are likely to receive them Tuesday or Wednesday. They are not disclosing where hub locations are across the state due to security purposes.

Officials say Wisconsin is set to receive 49,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and each hub will continue to receive shipments once per week.

"The hub will receive an allocation, they'll know how much they're receiving, a second quantity of vaccine of what they can keep for vaccinating their own staff, and a third quantity that will be distributed to other facilities across the state," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

State officials say once Moderna's vaccine gets approved by the FDA, Wisconsin is projected to receive 101,000 doses in its first allocation.

