December chill stays into Tuesday

After a cold start to the week with actual temperatures in the low teens and wind chills bottoming out near zero, temperatures only recovered into the low to mid 20s today.

Eau Claire's high of 24 is only three degrees below average for this time of year, but after enjoying above average temperatures for most of the month, the colder temperatures are more noticeable.

With a mostly clear start to the night, light wind and high pressure over the upper Midwest, conditions will be ideal for temperatures to plunge into the single digits. While actual temperatures will be colder tonight than they were early this morning, light wind means wind chills will not be as intense.

The only catch will be that cloud cover will increase overnight, slowing the rate temperatures can fall at. How fast this cloud cover moves in will also impact how low temperatures can fall. If it moves in faster, lows won't be as cold, but if we maintain a clear sky for a longer period of time, it will be colder.

Clouds will hang around Tuesday as temperatures struggle to get out of the low to mid 20s. While a few light flurries are possible here or there, precipitation chances will be minimal and stay that way through mid week.

Wednesday we will likely see some clearing in the afternoon, and better chances to see some snow showers arrive Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will gradually moderate over the course of the week, and we'll be back in the 30s by Wednesday.