DC police seeking church vandals after weekend clashes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital are asking for public assistance in identifying people responsible for burning Black Lives Matter banners and damaging local churches during weekend clashes between local activists and supporters of President Donald Trump. The Metropolitan Police Department released several photos on the alleged perpetrators Monday and are offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, with the FBI’s Washington field office offering an addition $2,000 reward. Police Chief Peter Newsham says four local churches were damaged. The photos of the perpetrators all show different bearded white men, all wearing the distinctive black and yellow of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group known to incite street violence.