Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — In the blockaded Gaza Strip, the Christmas season is giving a boost to a small women’s business that produces pandemic face masks decorated with holiday symbols. The masks and decorated with images of Santa Claus, reindeer and Christmas trees. And they have found markets as far away as Europe. They also have provided a small lift to several dozen families in a Palestinian enclave run by the Islamic militant Hamas group. The vast majority of Gaza’s residents are Muslims, but Christmas decorations are a common sight.