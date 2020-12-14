AP-NORC poll: America’s virus concerns stable as cases spike

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic are spiking across the country, yet a new poll finds little increase in alarm among Americans about COVID-19 infections and no significant change in opinion about how the government should act to slow the spread. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds about 4 in 10 Americans say they are extremely or very worried about themselves or a family member being infected with the virus. That’s about the same as in October and slightly lower than in surveys conducted in March and in July.