AP Interview: Tokyo leader: Vaccines give hope for Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s governor says the growing availability of coronavirus vaccines is a “ray of hope” for hosting the Olympics next summer, as Japan struggles with a new surge in infections. Governor Yuriko Koike said in an interview with The Associated Press that as host city, Tokyo will do “whatever it takes” to successfully achieve the games. The Olympics were postponed for a year until next July because of the pandemic. Japan’s government has said it will secure enough vaccines to cover all citizens by next June. The country is facing a new rise in cases as the central government delays taking stronger action to avoid further damaging its economy.