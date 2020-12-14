A taste of deep winter before we bounce back above the norm

A bit of snow, some strong winds, and powerful front have brought us back into a deep wintry theme this week. Do we keep this cold around and get enough snow for a white Christmas? Well, there's no guarantee.

Monday starts frigid. Strong winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20+ mph follow a cold front through the state. As temperatures hold in the low 20's, wind chills will remain in the single digits.

Winds will being to weaken through the late evening and overnight winds will be fairly light. This, along with cloud cover, will keep temperatures in the low teens but a few areas will fall into the single digits. At least wind chills will subside.

Light snow was falling early Monday, but that will taper off through mid-morning as the cold front finishes clearing the area. The sun will be back, but it won't help with temperatures much.

A new wave will bring cloud cover in overnight and for most of your Tuesday. There is a slight chance for some flurries or light snow, mainly north of the valley at any point Tuesday, but accumulation will be minimal if any.

Temperatures trend back towards the 30's and 40's for by the weekend and precipitation remains low. Friday night we may get another batch of light snow, but daytime highs above freezing may melt that before Christmas.