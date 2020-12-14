13% of high school students absent on Menomonie’s first day back in class

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Monday was the first day students in Menomonie returned for in-person learning. Most of them anyway.

As News 18 reported on Friday, a group of high school students was planning to strike by not attending Monday.

Those students claim the administration has not done enough to keep teachers, students and staff safe from COVID-19.

The school closed on November 11 because of the number of staff infected with the virus.

On Monday, News 18 spoke with Casey Drake, high school princial. He said 120 of the 874 in-person students were out Monday; that's a little more than 13% of the student population.

Drake said that's about 9% higher than normal and it's hard to know how many were protesting versus actually sick.

Menomonie District Administrator Joe Zydowsky said he's proud of the students who protested for sharing their opinions in a respectful and productive way. He says the district has, and will continue to, monitor COVID cases and will reassess in-person learning if necessary.

Drake did say that everything went well in school Monday and students did a great job of staying apart.

