12 new COVID-19 deaths in WI, 1/4 of them in the Chippewa Valley

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Of the 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported in the state of Wisconsin on Monday, 25% of them were people right here in the Chippewa Valley.

The 12 deaths on Monday were the fewest in the state on a single day since six deaths were reported on November 30.

Of those 12 deaths, two were Dunn County residents and one was a Chippewa County resident. No new deaths were reported in Eau Claire County on Monday.

Eau Claire County did add 28 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of positives to 8,514 since the pandemic's inception.

Chippewa County now has 5,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 39 from Sunday.

Dunn County added nine cases for a total of 3,165.

To find data for your county, tap or click here.

Statewide, 2,122 new positive cases were reported on Monday bringing the state's total to 438,895.

