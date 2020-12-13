Correction: Federal Executions story

CHICAGO (AP) — In a story first published on Dec. 9, 2020, about a Dec. 10 federal execution in Terre Haute, Ind., The Associated Press erroneously reported the first name of a former federal prosecutor. She is Angela Moore, not Angel Moore. The AP also erroneously reported she had been one of the prosecutors for Brandon Bernard’s death-penalty trial. She was one of the federal prosecutors who argued against overturning Bernard’s death sentence when he appealed after the trial. Some earlier versions of the story published Dec. 10 also contained the errors.