Tree lit in memory of those that died in 2020

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Lions Club held a tree lighting in Altoona Sunday night, but for many this year, this wasn't just a typical holiday event.

Each of the bulbs lit across the three trees in Altoona's 10th Street Park symbolized someone who has passed away this year. The Lions Club held the event as a fundraiser for its organization, but also as a way to shine a light on what has been a very dark year for many.



Along with the white lights, there are 150 colorful lights that glow in someone's memory. Those colorful lights were paid for to go toward the Lions Club.

This was the first time the club held this event but organizers said they hope to make this very special tree lighting an annual tradition.